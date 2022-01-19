JACKSON — At a time when many are scrounging for COVID-19 tests, hoping for the assurance of a negative hit, a new program has given hundreds of public school students the green light.
“Test-To-Stay,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention program adopted by the Wyoming Health Department, allows students to return to class after a COVID-19 exposure if they test negative before the morning bell. Since implementing the program Jan. 5 in Teton County, 409 students (and some staff members) have been tested, and only 35 have tested positive.
That means the vast majority of children who opted in to the program were given a ticket back to class, rather than a five-day quarantine. It also means that 35 infected people were sent home and prevented from infecting other children or teachers.
With hundreds of students already missing class because of the highly infectious omicron variant, preventing additional absences has been paramount for Teton County School District No. 1.
But implementing Test-To-Stay hasn’t come without challenges.
Administering rapid antigen tests requires nurses and staff to show up first thing in the morning to greet dozens of families in frigid parking lots. Trustees Bill Scarlett and Betsy Carlin have helped as parking attendants alongside Superintendent Gillian Chapman and Communications Director Charlotte Reynolds to expedite the process.
At the board’s Jan. 12 meeting Scarlett described the daily testing effort as “impressive” and efficient, but also implored parents to keep their students home with a runny nose so as not to burden the system.
Teton District Health Officer Dr. Travis Riddell made a similar point at the meeting, suggesting the program was unsustainable at its current level.
There’s also concern that the school nurses are burning out with all the additional administrative and physical requirements of managing the region’s most infectious COVID surge.
Lead nurse Esther Ellis said a spiral of changes — from the CDC, the Teton school board and the virus itself — made it more difficult to respond to the rapid omicron surge.
“Not only were masks removed, but now we have a very contagious strain, and now we have absolutely no paperwork that was really appropriate for the situation,” she said. “It was a lot.”
Ellis said the optional mask policy was a “drastic” change: Instead of testing three or four close contacts, now a single infection pushed a dozen students into Test-To-Stay.
Each unmasked exposure required nurses to spend hours contact tracing while also fielding calls from worried parents struggling to understand the latest policies and occasionally wanting to know who exposed their child.
“That one I can’t answer,” Ellis said.