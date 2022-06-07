JACKSON — Hundreds of students left Jackson Hole High School at 10 a.m. Monday to protest gun violence in response to recent mass shootings such as the Uvalde, Texas, massacre, where an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 elementary school students and two teachers.
“This could happen to us any day,” said sophomore Ben Murphy. “School shootings are happening more than ever… I think it’s an important thing that we all address.”
Accompanied by teachers, mounted patrol members and Principal Scott Crisp, the high schoolers walked a brisk 20-minute route to the middle school before returning to class.
A handful of students carried signs urging people to protect lives, not guns. Others stayed outside to write the names of gun violence victims on the bike path in chalk.
“Sadly, it does take something like a walkout, something that disrupts the school day and disrupts our town’s functioning, to really get people to listen a little bit more,” said junior Sophie Lamb, one of the organizers who was inspired by similar student activism across the country.
“We just want to stop feeling scared when we’re in our classrooms,” Lamb said.
Beyond recognizing gun violence as a tragedy and a threat, many of the students who spoke with the Jackson Hole Daily also saw it as preventable.