JACKSON — The Social Security Administration dubbed March 9 National Slam the Scam day. Unfortunately, scams are a daily part of life for Jacksonites.
On Feb. 28 at 2:34 p.m., a 68-year-old man saw he had been charged $688 for an iPhone on his PayPal account. He attempted to use a PayPal help line that asked him to spend $200 to fix the problem. The “help line” turned out to be fraudulent. Law enforcement advised him to reach out to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center, ic3.gov.
One Jackson Hole Daily reporter, Miranda de Moraes, 24, got a text from the “U.S. Postal Service” in October saying that her package didn’t arrive and she needed to pay $2 to have it redelivered. She clicked the link and paid the money. She ended up with a $400 charge on her account.
“Recently we’ve seen scams that will put viruses on your computer,” said John Faicco, detective sergeant for the Teton County Sheriff’s Department. “The message will say, ‘Call this number to get your computer fixed,’ and then they will get your bank account information. I personally have received a bunch of emails that say your account has been charged X amount, but when you click the link it inserts a virus onto your computer.”
The IRS has advised people to never open attachments or click links. They may have malicious code that could infect your computer or compromise your personal information. Fake rental listings are common, too.
“Frauds are common here in Jackson because we’re a target-rich environment,” Lt. Russ Ruschill, of the Jackson Police Department, said. “The number one I see are rental scams.”
Scammers will take photos from real estate websites, sometimes from California, and advertise them as apartments in Jackson. The “property manager” will refuse virtual walkthroughs or an in-person meetup and ask for several hundred dollars in deposits.
“Personal meetings are worth their weight in gold,” Ruschill said. “Always meet at the police department or the sheriff’s office. We have plenty of parking here, and it adds an extra layer of security since we have good video and there would be a fast response by law enforcement.”
Some towns have mandated “safety exchange zones” used quietly to make child custody transfers between separated or divorced parents. The Jackson Police Department parking lot has served as an unofficial “safe zone” for parents exchanging children.
Ruschill and Faicco also warned of scammers masquerading as officers and federal agencies. A big red flag: anyone asking for payment in gift cards.
“A scammer will call and say, ‘There’s a warrant for your arrest from the IRS. Go down to Smith’s and buy gift cards.’ I don’t know how you pay your taxes but I never pay mine with an Apple gift card.”
Faicco said if someone calls pretending to be law enforcement or the IRS, “hang up and Google that agency, then call that number” to verify what you’ve been told.
“We encourage people to call us directly before they transfer any money to anybody,” Faicco said. “No law enforcement officer will ever call someone and state they need money or we will arrest them.”
“Figure out where they’re calling from. IRS? Hang up and call the general IRS number. Hang up and call the sheriff’s office and ask for that detective.”
Other scammers pretend to be from a familiar organization or agency, like the Social Security Administration. They may email attachments with official-looking logos, seals, signatures, or pictures of employee credentials.
They mention a problem or a prize. They may say your Social Security number was involved in a crime or ask for personal information to process a benefit increase. They may pressure you to act immediately, threaten you with arrest or legal action, and tell you to pay with a gift card, prepaid debit card, cryptocurrency, wire or money transfer, or by mailing cash. They may also tell you to transfer your money to a “safe” account.
Another suspicious sign is a website without “https://” in the web address.
The Federal Trade Commission is the main agency that collects scam reports. Report the scam to the FTC online at ReportFraud.ftc.gov, or go through the IRS at ic3.gov.