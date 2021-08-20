PINEDALE — After hearing from defendant Jade S. Jewkes herself and her supporters, and after earlier hearing from family and friends of the Pinedale man she killed in a New Year’s Day head-on collision, 9th District Court Judge Marv Tyler sentenced Jewkes to 10 to 15 years in prison.
Jewkes initially pleaded not guilty to the charge of aggravated vehicular homicide while intoxicated of Shane Deal, of Pinedale, on the advice of defense attorney John LaBuda, he told the court.
After reviewing police reports, they agreed she could change her plea to guilty.
In the emotionally charged courtroom Thursday morning, Aug. 19, Shane Deal’s tearful, angry and grieving family confronted Jade S. Jewkes, of Jackson, the New Year’s Day driver who earlier pleaded guilty to aggravated homicide by vehicle while intoxicated.
They and Sublette County Attorney Mike Crosson each asked 9th District Court Judge Marv Tyler to impose the maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for the felony charge.
Crosson called Wyoming Highway Patrol Lt. Klief Guenther to testify about the 911 calls and collision details; he said Jewkes’ blood alcohol content was .22 two hours after the collision. She was only slightly injured.
Victim impact statements — some letters given to Judge Marv Tyler and some presented in court in the morning — revealed the closeness of Deal’s family and friends before his untimely death.
Deal’s father said Shane’s tragic death was “indescribable,” “a parent’s worst nightmare.”
Everyone in court wore face masks, per Supreme Court COVID rules; Jewkes often wiped her eyes during their victim statements.
Jewkes was driving her black Jeep Cherokee that crossed Highway 191 to strike Deal’s truck. Other drivers had called 911 to warn about her dangerous driving. Officers arrived shortly after the collision with emergency workers some time behind them.
Deal’s sister, driving behind him that day, said she “watched in horror” as a black Jeep crossed into her brother’s lane.
“No — no — no,” she said, knowing they would crash. “I watched her slam into my brother’s vehicle. … I thought, ‘He’d be OK if I could just get him out.’”
She held his hand through the truck’s back window and patted his head as Shane, trapped inside the crushed cab, struggled to breathe. He began giving her messages “asking me to tell everyone he loved them.”
She struggled to reassure him but in spite of a helicopter flight to Jackson, an hour after the accident, he died.