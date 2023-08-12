08-12 REGIONAL jiu jitsuweb.jpg
Students Quincey Pellatz, Ivan Pellatz, Tobias Pellatz, Ottalie Pellatz, Holly Hayes, Tripp Buckley, Lilly Kilgore, Emily Kilgore and Jake Hayes bow to their professor at the beginning of class. As part of their classes, the students are taught discipline and to show respect.

 Courtesy photo | Jackson Day

DOUGLAS — At the end of last year, Chris Dutcher was independently training his daughter in Jiu-jitsu when he knew he needed to share it within the community. Now, he runs a martial arts school in Douglas where he’s teaching kids and adults alike the value of self confidence, hard work and self defense.

“My wife and I got to talking about some of the different programs in Douglas for boys and girls. We were talking about different sports programs and we noticed there were a lot as far as school sports went, which is great — and a lot of other activities, but there were no martial arts,” Dutcher said. “I had been training with my daughter at home since she was the age of three. She was about to be about five. She asked me, ‘Daddy, when am I gonna get to train with other little kids?’ I said, ‘Well, I don’t know. I guess we can start a class.’

