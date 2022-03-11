BUFFALO (WNE) — Johnson County has reached a $22.7 million settlement with energy company US Realm Powder River LLC and its affiliate company Carbon Creek Energy LLC, bringing an end to a lengthy ad valorem tax dispute that began in 2016.
“Hopefully no commission will ever be forced to deal with what the colleagues that I have the pleasure of sitting up here with have dealt with as we’ve tried to resolve this,” county commission Chairman Bill Novotny said at a special commission meeting on Tuesday. “I really do believe accepting the settlement and formally ratifying it today is in the best interest of our county, the special districts and the school district, who is the biggest beneficiary of this money.”
US Realm will pay Johnson County $10 million up front, according to the agreement papers, followed by monthly $125,000 payments from Carbon Creek for the remaining $12.7 million included in the settlement. The settlement, according to the agreement documents, is made possible by US
Realm closing on a financial deal with Finergy Capital, which will give US Realm access to approximately $25.1 million.
Novotny said in an interview with the Bulletin that the settlement will leave a little less than $9 million in penalties and interest on the table, which he said is unfortunate but likely to save the county years of further litigation and tens of thousands of dollars in additional attorney’s fees, which has already cost the county more than $120,000.