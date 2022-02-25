BUFFALO — New federal training regulations for bus drivers around the country could make recruiting bus drivers in Johnson County even harder — a problem that has plagued the district for years.
“This added regulation does add more trouble and concern of obtaining future drivers,” Dennis Zezas, district transportation director, wrote in his Feb. 14 board report. “As potential drivers look at this, it can be very intimidating and overwhelming.”
The regulations — called Entry Level Driver Training — are new as of Feb. 7 and are required on top of numerous state and district trainings that potential bus drivers must complete before being allowed to drive.
The ELDT takes approximately six weeks with a registered trainer on things such as driving theory.
This training must be taken before a driver can obtain a commercial driver’s license.
Current training at the state and district levels, on top of the ELDT, includes written tests, pre-trip inspections, skills and driving tests, obtaining a commercial driver’s license and obtaining medical clearance.
Zezas said in an interview that potential drivers are responsible for the costs of obtaining a CDL, but the district has so far covered the cost of the remaining training, which has been cheaper than for other districts because Zezas is a certified trainer.
He said the district has not decided how it will split costs with potential drivers under the new ELDT training requirements.
In addition, medical clearance is sometimes a particularly difficult hurdle, Zezas said, because it can make it more expensive for retirees — who are some of the most likely candidates — to become drivers if they have to go to the doctor multiple times or see a specialist to receive clearance.
But the new training requirements are not the only hurdles the district has in recruiting new drivers.
The more long-standing issues are the limited hours of work and the lack of benefits being offered by the district.
The district pays $17.50 per hour for drivers — about average for the state based on an informal survey of 21 districts taken in November 2021 — and offers no benefits. The survey was conducted by the Wyoming Pupil Transportation Association.
The informal survey showed that Johnson County is one of just five districts in the state that does not offer benefits, which Zezas said is the biggest reason people who express initial interest in being a bus driver don’t follow through.
Despite the recruitment issues, Zezas said the district has hired enough full- and part-time drivers during the 2021-22 school year to provide all the usual routes — including in-town routes.
The district is very short on substitute drivers, however, with just six for the whole district.
“We’ve got three (sub) drivers in Kaycee and three drivers here,” Zezas said. “But by the time they work their other jobs and other obligations, it’s basically down to none.”
What makes things even more difficult, he said, is that substitute drivers are not typically assigned for out-of-county trips for activities.
That’s because the district wants its most experienced drivers to drive long-distance trips or trips at night, he said.
If the district could get just get a couple of additional substitutes — with five or six in both Buffalo and Kaycee — Zezas said, it would relieve the pressure on the district’s drivers.
“If we use somebody once or twice a year, and they’re on the list, and I call and say, ‘Hey, can you drive?’ and they say, ‘No, I can’t this week, maybe next week,’ and they drive once or twice a year, that’s worth having them on the list for because it does help us out,” Zezas said.
While the district has been able to make things work this year, Zezas is worried that if recruitment difficulties continue, it could eventually lead to a shortage that makes it impossible for him to fill all requests for buses around the district.
“We try to do what we can, but it’s almost to the point where if we can’t juggle it, we’ll have to shut down activities and then you know, the field trips, and we end the routes,” Zezas said. “But, hopefully, that doesn’t happen.”