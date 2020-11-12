BUFFALO — Citing more than $22 million in unpaid production taxes dating back to 2016, the Johnson County Treasurer filed a suit on Monday requesting the Fourth Judicial District Court of Wyoming issue an order of foreclosure on coalbed methane operator Carbon Creek Energy, LLC, and direct the Johnson County Sheriff to sell the company’s property to allow the county to recover the money it is owed.
“That amount grows every day that they produce,” said Johnson County Commissioner Bill Novotny. The civil suit is the latest maneuver in the county’s battle to collect the millions owed by the company.
In 2018, the county treasurer filed a lien on Carbon Creek’s unpaid taxes. That means, according to Monday’s filing, that the county has a valid, enforceable lien on all of Carbon Creek’s property in the county, including, “acquired property rights, future production and rights to property,” as well as future production from the company’s leaseholds, regardless of change in ownership. More than two-thirds of Wyoming’s mineral production taxes go to fund education throughout the state.
Locally, the balance enters the county general fund and also funds special districts such as the hospital and fire districts.
“Johnson County has patiently waited for the new owners of Carbon Creek to reach out and negotiate a payment plan for the payment of these taxes,” according to a press release from the county.