CHEYENNE — A judge has asked the Wyoming Attorney General to review a Laramie County child sexual assault case, which the city of Cheyenne says the district attorney has declined to prosecute.
On Monday, Sweetwater County District Judge Suzannah Robinson granted the city’s motion for summary judgment, according to a Tuesday news release from the city. Robinson’s judgment said that, because Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove had a conflict of interest resulting from pending formal charges filed by the Wyoming State Bar, she would be unable to prosecute the case.
The alleged child sexual assault matter is included in the second of two formal charges pending against Manlove.
Along with the order, Robinson also sent a letter to Wyoming Attorney General Bridget Hill asking her office to investigate the underlying case and, if appropriate, prosecute the matter, the city said.
Neither the order nor the letter had been filed in Laramie County District Court as of late Tuesday afternoon. The city had not provided a copy of either document to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle by the time this story was published.
Hill did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Judith Studer, Manlove’s attorney in the matter, also did not immediately respond.
While the motion for summary judgment was placed in a confidential file, the response from Manlove and Studer regarding a possible conflict of interest was not.
In a Dec. 27 filing, Manlove said there was no actual conflict of interest.
But because there may be a public perception of one, she said she would recuse herself from any future prosecution of the case, should alternate counsel be appointed. She suggested the city attorney’s office could be a logical choice to take on the investigation.
In the same filing, Manlove said the city’s claim that her office has declined or failed to prosecute the case was incorrect. The investigation is ongoing, as is the decision whether or not to prosecute the case, she said.
On Aug. 10, former City Attorney Mike O’Donnell, on behalf of the Cheyenne Police Department, filed a petition asking the Attorney General’s office to investigate and potentially prosecute the case.
The petition starts by asking the AG’s office to investigate Manlove’s “refusal to act and prosecute a criminal matter.” It explains that the department received a call about the sexual assault of a minor on Aug. 30, 2020.