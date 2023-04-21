Judge Court gavel stock
PINEDALE — A judge suppressed evidence last week that was obtained by two deputies’ warrantless search of a man’s trailer, which led to the prosecution dropping a felony drug charge against the man. 

After viewing one deputy’s body-cam video and hearing testimony on March 23 from both officers involved – Sublette County sheriff’s deputies Danielle Cooper and Krystal Mansur — 9th District Court Judge Kate McKay ruled on April 12 that their search of a Marbleton trailer was unconstitutional. 

