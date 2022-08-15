CASPER — The federal government must reevaluate the environmental impacts of coal mining on federal lands before it can issue new leases, a judge ruled Friday.
Just over a week after he ordered the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to revise its coal leasing allowances in the Powder River Basin for a second time, U.S. District Judge Brian Morris of Montana found that a Trump-era environmental review of coal leasing “was arbitrarily curtailed and failed to consider relevant factors.”
He reinstated an Obama-era moratorium on most federal coal leasing — which was later repealed by the Trump BLM and not reinstated when the Biden administration moved to replace the Trump-era policy — until the agency completes “sufficient” analysis.
Sally Jewell, the outgoing secretary of the Interior under then-President Barack Obama, on Jan. 15, 2016, issued a moratorium on new coal leasing until the BLM took a comprehensive look at the program’s effects. Tribal and environmental groups sued the Department of the Interior in 2017, after then-Secretary Ryan Zinke concluded that “the public interest is not served by halting the Federal coal program for an extended time,” and lifted the moratorium. Morris ruled in 2019 that the move violated federal environmental law and directed the BLM to assess the consequences of new leasing. It did, but the same groups, unsatisfied with the results, sued the agency again in 2020. The order is a win for a number of environmental groups, the Northern Cheyenne Tribe and the states of California, Washington, New York and New Mexico.
“Federal coal isn’t compatible with preserving a livable climate,” Taylor McKinnon, a senior public lands campaigner at the Center for Biological Diversity, said in a written statement. “The Biden administration must now undertake a full environmental review to bring the federal coal program to an orderly end.”
After cheering the “significant victory,” Jenny Harbine, managing attorney for Earthjustice’s Northern Rockies office, called for the Biden administration to “go further by urgently phasing out the existing coal leases that are destroying our planet.”