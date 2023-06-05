Judge courtroom gavel stock
Buy Now
Coutesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

JACKSON — Teton County District Judge Melissa Owens ruled Friday against four anti-abortion advocates seeking to intervene in the legal battle after saying there was no room in the courtroom for rehashing the political debate.

Owens noted that the activists had the opportunity to make their political cases at the state Capitol while two laws, now being challenged, were enacted.

Recommended for you