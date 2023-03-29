Judge courtroom gavel stock
Coutesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

JACKSON — For the second time in eight months, Judge Melissa Owens has halted Wyoming lawmakers’ efforts to ban access to abortion.

Both times, the Teton County 9th District Court judge has ruled that the abortion bans may violate the Wyoming Constitution and cause the plaintiffs irreparable harm. So the judge has blocked enforcement of the bans until the issue can have a full airing in court.

