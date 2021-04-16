CASPER — A Casper man accused of murdering his wife’s mother cannot block his wife from testifying in his trial, a Natrona County District Court judge decided Thursday.
Anthony Rodriguez faces one charge of first-degree murder and one for felony murder for the November 2019 death of Mary Margaret Fogle.
In Wyoming, a charge of felony murder means the killing took place while another felony was being committed — in Rodriguez’s case, an alleged sexual assault.
The defense had filed a motion to prohibit his wife and Fogle’s daughter, Allison Solis, from serving as a witness.
A previous motion by Rodriguez to switch to a guilty plea for a charge of domestic battery against Solis was also withdrawn in court Thursday.
Rodriguez has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental illness to all counts against him.
According to an affidavit in the case, he and Solis fled to Colorado with Fogle’s car and purse after the alleged murder. He turned himself into the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office the next day.
Court filings show Solis gave an extensive statement to investigators in January 2020. She described seeing Rodriguez on top of her mother, punching her repeatedly.