CASPER — A judge Wednesday said he “has plenty of things to chew on” as he mulls a corner-crossing suit that alleges four hunters trespassed by passing through the air above a private ranch. In response to an hour and 20 minutes of arguments at a motions hearing, Chief U.S. District Judge Scott Skavdahl said he must decide what rights belong to a landowner as he himself attempts to settle the legal claims.
The hearing marked the first instance conflicting arguments in the civil corner crossing case have been put under rigorous, public and legal scrutiny. Skavdahl questioned whether there is a “genuine issue of material fact” that should be settled by a trial. Attorneys for Elk Mountain Ranch owner Fred Eshelman and the Missouri hunters have each requested that he instead make a summary judgment in their favor.
Rather than immediately rule, he promised a decision on the summary-judgment requests soon in the case that otherwise is scheduled to go to trial in June.
The civil case could establish whether corner crossing — stepping from one piece of public land to another at the four-corner intersection with two pieces of private property, all without setting foot on private land, is permissible. The case has implications for 8.3 million “corner-locked” acres in the West where federal railroad land grants in the 1800s left a checkerboard pattern of land ownership.
Eshelman believes “we should have control over who crosses the private land,” including the air above, he has said in a deposition. The hunters believe passing through the airspace is not trespassing and that a federal law prevents Eshelman from blocking them from public property.
Skavdahl probed the conflicting reasoning behind claims made over the last year by the two sides. If corner crossing is illegal, he asked, does that mean the public can’t access public land blocked by the ranch? Does Eshelman believe the right to exclude others from some 6,000 acres of public land “corner-locked” by his 22,045-acre Elk Mountain Ranch is worth $7.5 million?
Did two fence posts on Eshelman property — chained together across a common corner with public land — constitute an obstruction prohibited by federal law, the judge wondered. If corner-crossing is allowed, does that damage a property owner by diminishing the value of his or her land?
“I believe the judge asked both parties some hard questions,” Eshelman’s attorney Greg Weisz said after the hearing.
The Carbon County prosecutor charged the hunters with criminal trespass in 2021 but a jury found them not guilty last year. In an ongoing civil suit filed in 2022, Eshelman alleges three of the hunters trespassed through his airspace in 2020 and all four in 2021.
Eshelman doesn’t just own the ground, ranch attorney Weisz told the judge, citing a common-law doctrine known as ad coelum. “You own to the heavens,” Weisz said.
Because the checkerboard corners come together in an infinitesimally small point, “it is physically impossible [to corner cross] without physically invading the airspace,” he said.
Skavdahl asked, “Is the public land … no longer public? Can the public access the public land?”
Weisz said the public can: by helicopter or plane.
The hunters’ attorneys Ryan Semerad and Lee Mickus maintain that the airspace above the common corners is, according to Wyoming law, “vested in the several owners of the surface beneath.” Passing through it is not trespassing, they say.
“I don’t think that’s an artificial reading,” Semerad said. If one views the law otherwise, “then that statute doesn’t mean what it says.”
Skavdahl asked whether a landowner has a right to exclude others from his or her property, likening ownership to a bunch of sticks, each conveying a different right.
Exclusion, “is that not part of the ‘bundle of sticks?’” the judge asked. Are the hunters trying to “take a stick?”
The hunters are not using the law to make a claim or take anything from Eshelman.
Eshelman has no right to exclude others from public land, he said. “It’s never been part of their bundle of sticks.”
Semerad referenced the federal Unlawful Inclosures Act of 1885 that hunters say bars Eshelman from blocking them from the public land at Elk Mountain Ranch. Without public access, Eshelman enjoys the “benefit of the whole” landscape — including public property — even though he only owns part of it, Semerad said.