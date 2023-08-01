Judge courtroom gavel stock
CASPER — The Sweetwater County parents suing a southern Wyoming school district for allegedly concealing their child’s gender identity and contributing to their child’s “social transitioning” have updated their lawsuit after a judge’s order to focus their legal case on parental rights and freedom of religion claims. 

Ashley and Sean Willey sued Sweetwater County School District No. 1 and several district administrators in April. They accused the district of violating their parental rights by following their child’s requests to use a male name and pronouns at Black Butte High School in Rock Springs without notifying them. 

