AFTON (WNE) — Star Valley has the perfect name when it comes to star gazing. The night skies are alive with the wonders of the heavens. And some serious astrological wonders are taking place this week.
During the evening of Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, the planets of Jupiter and Saturn will have their closest conjunction in almost 400 years. What’s more, the conjunction will be visible from earth, something that hasn’t happened in almost 800 years.
According to Sky and Telescope Magazine, the “giant planets appear to be less than one degree part for most of the month and high enough at dusk for reasonable views.”
“The astrological world will go nuts,” said Bob Berman in an article published in Astronomy Magazine. “From time immemorial, a meeting of Jupiter and Saturn has been considered the most auspicious of them all — the only such planetary meeting called a Great Conjunction.”
Dec. 21 is also the Winter Solstice, the longest night of the year, making the planets’ conjunction even more unique.