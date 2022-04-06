CHEYENNE — A jury on Monday found a Cheyenne day care worker guilty of involuntary manslaughter.
Kristina Eileen Croy was charged in Laramie County District Court following the September 2019 death of an 8-month-old girl who was in her care at the time.
Croy pleaded not guilty to the charge in July 2020. Croy was accused of placing the infant in a too-small swaddling device against her mother’s wishes and against state guidelines. She was also accused of directing an employee of her day care to lie to police following the incident and of changing her story about the incident.
The infant, who was referred to during the trial and in court documents as “M.G.,” was identified by family members as Malia Gavagan.
Involuntary manslaughter, a felony, carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine. A sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.
The jury came back with the guilty verdict around 4:30 p.m. Monday, following about five hours of deliberation. The trial began March 28, and closing arguments took place Monday morning.
Marcia Bean, the county and prosecuting attorney for Big Horn County, was appointed to prosecute the case.
The victim’s grandmother, Eileen Gavagan, worked for former Laramie County District Attorney Scott Homar and maintains a connection with current Laramie County DA Leigh Anne Manlove, who worked as a prosecutor in Homar’s administration.
Bean said Tuesday that the trial, which she said was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic and filings by the defendant, was a long time coming. The prosecutor said she was “very happy” that the case was close to a resolution.
“I’m glad for the Gavagans, and I believe that it was an appropriate verdict. The jury worked hard, and so I’m satisfied with how it all came out,” Bean said in an interview.
Eileen Gavagan told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Tuesday that “it was very difficult to remain quiet and emotionless” during the roughly five-day trial.
But as the jury’s guilty verdict was read, “finally we could breathe,” she said.
“The family members and those that loved Malia Gavagan are so grateful for the hard work of the prosecution team,” Eileen Gavagan wrote in an email. “We appreciated the jury’s attentiveness in the trial despite the very difficult circumstances and the emotions that arise when hearing about a child’s death, and seeing videos and photos of a deceased child.
“We are grateful that we had this precious child for 8 months (and) 21 days, and we will forever miss her,” she continued. “We hope for healing and peace and look forward to the sentencing hearing.”
Croy’s attorney, Dion Custis, gave a short statement to the WTE Tuesday.
“It was an incredibly sad case — a very tough case for anyone to consider, including the jury,” he said.
In his opening argument in the trial, Custis called Malia’s death a “tragic accident,” and said Croy had not done anything criminal. Custis said Croy likely wouldn’t have taken the child into her care if she’d known about Malia’s “health issues,” which he said included being born premature and her mother’s use of marijuana while she was pregnant.
Croy’s attorney said the child was taking medication for acid reflux, but that Croy did not know this. He also referred to Malia as having “breathing issues” and “chronic lung disease.”
Custis said there was documentation that the child could not roll over on her own, meaning it would not have been unsafe to place her in a swaddling device, he said.
Regarding the accusation that Croy had changed her version of events, Custis said the day care worker had been “in a frantic state of mind” following the incident.
In Bean’s opening argument, she said Malia’s mother, Julianne Gavagan, stopped using marijuana when she found out she was pregnant.
Bean characterized the infant as “active” and “healthy” immediately before her death.
Croy remains out of custody pending sentencing. Eileen and Julianne Gavagan also filed a wrongful death lawsuit in May 2021 in Laramie County District Court. The suit, which names Croy and her day care as defendants, has a scheduling conference set for May 9.