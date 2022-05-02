After fewer than two hours of deliberation Friday, a Carbon County jury found four Missouri hunters not guilty of trespassing for corner crossing at the Elk Mountain Ranch in 2021.
The three-woman, three-man panel returned the not-guilty verdicts on criminal trespass charges and on an alternative theory of trespassing to hunt.
Phillip Yeomans, Bradly Cape, John Slowensky and Zachary Smith hugged one another and their attorneys after Carbon County Circuit Court Judge Susan Stipe read the verdicts at about 2:30 p.m. It was the third day of the trial. Jurors would not comment as they left the temporary courthouse in Rawlins.
Corner crossing involves stepping from one piece of public land to another at the common corner with two pieces of private property, all arranged in a checkerboard pattern of alternating ownership. The hunters’ attorneys said Carbon County Prosecutor Ashley Mayfield Davis never produced evidence the four had touched the private land of Fred Eshelman’s Elk Mountain Ranch.
But Mayfield Davis said stepping on private property was not necessary to convict the four. Property ownership involves three dimensions, she said, using a block of Duplo LEGO style bricks in two colors to illustrate the concept of checkerboard ownership in three-dimensions.
“The law is you own the airspace,” she told the jury in her closing arguments. “Land ownership is not just the dirt, it’s the airspace above.
“You don’t have to touch that land,” to be convicted of trespass, she said.
The men must have violated the airspace above Eshelman’s ranch when they crossed the infinitely small point at the corner, she said.
“A body is bigger than that point,” she said. “All of their bodies were over private land…. When you break that plane [above a property boundary line] you are entering their property.”
Along with property ownership comes the right to exclude others from that property, she said. She proved the necessary elements for conviction, she asserted, including that the men knowingly entered private property after receiving notice not to trespass.
WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy. This story was edited for space. The full story can be found in its entirety at wyofile.com.