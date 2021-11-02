CODY — The Kanye West experience is coming to an end in Cody. Whether it was good or bad for the town, most Cody residents can likely agree it was a memorable presence.
West was in Cody for slightly more than two years. About a month ago he put his commercial properties off Big Horn Avenue up for sale and about a week later followed suit when he put his ranch on the market.
JW Robinson, the listing agent for all of these properties on behalf of DBW Realty, said there has been real interest in the $11 million ranch.
“We’ve been showing the property three times a week, fielding around 50 or so calls or more a week,” Robinson said. “It was more than expected, and these are for-real buyers.”
While big-name celebrities have bought property in Cody before, West was frequently seen around town. Although it’s been less common in Cody, West’s move is hardly groundbreaking as famous artists and members of society have frequently bought property in less populated areas.
West has been awarded 21 Grammys and Ranker.com voted him the second most popular artist of the 21st century. He was already a well-known name in his hip-hop musical and fashion genres, but his celebrity status catapulted after he married Kim Kardashian.
But all of that means little to many in Cody, who believe actions speak louder than words. This may be one of the aspects that attracted West to Cody in the first place.
West engaged in construction, dirt work, plumbing, dining and other projects at his ranch that resulted in the employment of local workers. When he put the 3,880-acre property up for sale, it was even revealed he had built a go-kart track, and the property comes with six “build-ready home sites that offer electricity, natural gas, domestic water, septic and fiber optics” on each location, according to the real estate listing, which is apparently another investment West made to the land, as these building sites were not mentioned in the prior listing before he bought it.
“This is one of the most important pieces of property for Cody’s future within 30 miles of Cody or more,” Robinson said.
In a few ways, the county is still benefiting financially from West’s presence. When his ranch does sell, a few individuals will receive a payout through their share of the profits. Another profit will be made off his vehicles, which the county will receive sales taxes from.
The fleet of Ford Raptors and other large SUVs West bought from Fremont Motors were recently sold back to the dealership, which hired Musser Bros. Auctions to sell the vehicles. Owner Harold Musser said due to a non-disclosure agreement they can’t actively advertise who previously owned the vehicles, but they are still being billed as “celebrity owned.”
The six vehicles, ranging from $26,750-$50,500, each have drawn a total of 448 bids as of Sunday night.
“We put it on the website and within two hours it was just lighting up,” Musser said. “It’s probably the hottest response we’ve ever had.”
West was a frequent and appreciated customer at Cody Steakhouse, where co-owner Frank Cocchia said he dined on their spare ribs sometimes 2-3 times per week. Cocchia said West would call ahead so that the ribs were ready when he arrived. It pleased West greatly, Cocchia said, to be seated away from the general populace.
“We didn’t let anyone bother him, he enjoyed that,” Cocchia said.