CASPER — Nearly two decades after being sentenced to death, Dale Wayne Eaton was ordered Friday to spend the rest of his life in prison without the chance of parole or commutation.
Eaton was convicted of the kidnapping, rape and murder of Lisa Marie Kimmell, which took place in Casper in 1988. Friday was the 34-year anniversary of Kimmell’s disappearance.
Eaton’s trial and conviction took place in 2004, and he was originally sentenced to death.
But court appeals kept that punishment from being carried out, and prosecutors decided not to seek the death penalty in September after a competency hearing found he was unfit to proceed.
Before Eaton was sentenced again, two of Kimmell’s sisters and her mother delivered victim impact statements Friday inside a Natrona County district courtroom.
Kimmell’s older sister, Sherry Odegard, said “the original sentence should’ve been upheld.”
Sheila Kimmell, Lisa’s mother, asked Eaton to look at her and her daughters, pointing out that he has not in the past. He obliged.
“Please. Hear us,” she said. “Our pain has spanned the minutes, the hours, the days, the weeks.”
All of Lisa Kimmell’s family members addressed Eaton and his counsel directly. Odegard took particular issue with the defense’s argument that Eaton had a difficult childhood and that his mental health did not equip him to withstand a capital punishment hearing.
“A tough childhood doesn’t excuse ... his health issues don’t excuse,” Odegard said. “He knows right from wrong, and so do you. Shame on you Mr. O’Brien.”
Eaton, who is suffering from declining health, is not the victim, Kimmell’s youngest sister, Stacy Pitts, noted.
“It feels so unjust that Dale Wayne Eaton has been provided three square meals a day,” Pitts said.
Eaton did not originally intend to speak.
After Eaton consulted with his defense attorney, lawyer Sean O’Brien said that his client had asked him to apologize on his behalf.
Sheila Kimmell said she did not accept the apology because it did not come from him directly.
The Kimmell family decided years ago that they wanted to pursue capital punishment in Eaton’s case, but it was not about “blood lust.” In fact, they said that if Eaton apologized and revealed his other victims, they would not pursue the death penalty.
Sheila Kimmell repeated this point Friday, but the closest they got was an apology from O’Brien and some overheard whispers.
Assistant District Attorney Michael Blonigen, who prosecuted Eaton, told the Star-Tribune that he overheard Eaton tell his lawyers that he’s had nightmares about the murder and that “she’s the only person I’ve ever killed.”
For years, Eaton was the only person in the state on death row.
A sentencing hearing was set for January. The hearing is mostly a formality, since Eaton was already set to spend the rest of his life in prison after prosecutors backed off the death penalty last fall.
Members of the Kimmell family came from Montana and Colorado, prepared to give a statement. But Eaton didn’t show.
Court records show a transportation order signed by a Natrona County district court judge in November.