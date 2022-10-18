RIVERTON — It’s been happening since the dawn of time — or at least since the mountains were formed — and water began flowing through the Popo Agie River and Dickinson Creek in Lander: When a high snowpack accumulates and warm spring or summer rains fall, water rushes in and floods Lander.
In 2010, the city, joined with Fremont County commissioners and the Popo Agie Conservation District, asked the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) for help.
After delays due to a Congressional prohibition on new such projects, USACE studies are now moving ahead, and a flood mitigation plan is taking shape.
Last week, corps’ project leaders and engineers shared the newest update with Lander residents, one that would require changes to Lander City Park; the acquisition of land — including the trailer park and potentially other residences; and the erection of a flood wall transitioning to an earthen levee stretching along the south side of Fremont Street.
The federal program would provide 65% of funds for the project, and the city or other local entities would be on the hook for 35%.
The city would be responsible for property acquisition, which would include credit toward the 35% match for the land along City Park that’s already city-owned.
The estimated total project cost, according to the published 2021 USACE feasibility study, is more than $9.4 million.
Nothing is set in stone, and the city has the ultimate say in whether to proceed.
But USACE Chief of Plan Formulation and Project Management Section Greg Johnson detailed the flood mitigation project that’s taking shape. It would stretch along the south side of Fremont Street, beginning along the block west of South Fifth Street and continuing to just east of City Park Drive.
Preliminary designs show an approximate 3.5-foot flood wall on the east end of the project that would feature removable panels to extend its height that could be installed in the event of a flood, along with a rolling gate that would close off the intersection of Fremont Street and City Park Drive when flooding is anticipated to arrive.
Parking near the ball field would be reconfigured, and pedestrian openings that could be closed during a flood would allow access to that part of the park. On the west end near the gazebo, the flood wall would transition to an earthen levee, and several driveways west of South Fifth Street would be fitted with a sloped ramp over the proposed earthen berm. Entry to the fire training facility would be shifted to Third Street.
USACE engineers studied the area and used hydraulic models to predict the effects of various flooding events.
In order for such a project to be funded, several factors must be confirmed.
First, the cost of the project must outweigh the predicted aggregate cost of damages over 50 years; and second, the project can’t save one area from flooding while making another more vulnerable.
USACE crunched the numbers, and Lander is a clear contender.
The plan is not without controversy.
Johnson said in an interview that while USACE staff can do its best to adjust designs, several privately owned parcels would be needed for the proposed design, including the trailer park, potentially the nearby apartment complex, and two residential homes near the riverbank.
The city is responsible for securing needed property, and current Mayor Monte Richardson said during a recent League of Women Voters’ forum that he had no plans to use eminent domain — a legal action that puts government land seizure before a judge.
“I’m not tearing down city parks,” he said. “I’m not kicking anybody out of their homes or eminent domaining people. That’s not true.”
Johnson said that USACE engineers are now examining work that could be done to the Main Street bridge, which currently creates a bottleneck for the flow of water and contributes to flood risk. It’s possible the area could be excavated and engineered in a way that allows water to move more freely there without replacing it.
But “I would say it’s likely the trailer park is still impacted,” he said in an interview, explaining that the project would probably still displace the trailer park, and possibly other properties, regardless.
Lander city leaders have the final say in whether USACE’s flood mitigation plans happen.
A handful of cities Johnson has worked with have declined the federal government’s proposed projects. Some have been pressed for funds; others declined for varying reasons.
One city, Verdigre, Neb., put the lid on the federal government’s plans for a flood mitigation project. That city experienced the flood of record — the biggest flood recorded by man — after saying no to the corps. The city was devastated.
“The project at Lander is a good project,” Johnson said. “Does it address all the flood risk in the community? No. But it addresses a lot of it.”
One other wrinkle in the mix? Flood insurance. It’s costly for property owners in the floodplain, and USACE’s mitigation project plans would pull most homes and businesses out of FEMA’s map of properties that are required to pay it if they rely on a loan.
Another wrinkle? It’s only a matter of time before FEMA updates its maps again, and Johnson shared that USACE’s new hydraulic mapping data would expand the number of properties considered at risk for flooding, or place existing flood-risk properties in a more severe, and expensive, category.
When FEMA updates its own mapping, it would likely reflect this new data, requiring Lander property owners to pay more to insure their homes and businesses unless the controversial levee and earthen dike project moves forward.
This project’s timeline, and decision, is not a pressing matter.
Some city leaders have suggested that Lander might approach it in phases, and not move quickly.
Johnson said his office’s study and data would be relevant for at least three to five years, and the construction could potentially be done in increments.
However, much of the proposal must be completed starting upstream to avoid causing worse flooding downstream, and USACE cannot even begin construction until the city has secured all parcels of needed land.
Lander city leaders are organizing a Lander City Council work session on October 25, during which city staff will share a presentation about the “impact of not pursuing” the flood mitigation project.
The meeting will be recorded, and folks can join in via zoom (go to zoom.us/join, and enter ID 82132976555 with the passcode 995879).