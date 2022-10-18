water hydro stock
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative

RIVERTON — It’s been happening since the dawn of time — or at least since the mountains were formed — and water began flowing through the Popo Agie River and Dickinson Creek in Lander: When a high snowpack accumulates and warm spring or summer rains fall, water rushes in and floods Lander.

In 2010, the city, joined with Fremont County commissioners and the Popo Agie Conservation District, asked the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) for help.

Tags

Recommended for you