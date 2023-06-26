LANDER — During a packed boardroom in a meeting spanning four hours, Fremont County School District 1 board members debated how the district should handle complaints about library books and other materials, ultimately adopting in a split vote a policy that would have unresolved complaints decided by the school board itself.
The new policy, which will be up for another reading next month, also adds transparency to the complaint process by alerting community members to such complaints and how they are resolved by posting that information on the district’s website.
The board’s debate and the public testimony during the meeting were especially charged after board member Taylor Jacobs brought to light the book “Let’s Talk About It.”
The book, which includes graphic cartoon images of genitalia and offers advice to children about masturbation, sexuality and sexually transmitted diseases, sparked outrage among some who viewed it as pornography, while others felt it was a good guide for teens about tough sexual topics.
“My intent was to create a policy that’s more friendly to stakeholder input,” board member Scott Jensen explained.
It was his version of how complaints should be handled that was adopted, and under it, a complaint would first go to a librarian or teacher, and if it isn’t resolved at that level, would be evaluated by the board.
The district may also choose to remove the material from school shelves while it’s being reviewed.
Board members Aileen Brew, Dr. Kathy Hitt, and Karen Harms spoke in favor of a policy drafted by Brew, which would have had unresolved complaints heard by a committee.
“We have a democratically elected committee sitting right here,” Jensen argued. “That’s democracy in action, and we’re that committee.”
Jensen’s policy points to upholding “community values” in materials selection, and Brew attempted to raise several amendments to adjust that language.
“I believe that that’s a huge assumption to state that everyone in a room or a community shares community values,” she said.
Harms said she’d been growing concerned over the last several months that the board was straying from its mandate to remain nonpartisan, and said political interests have caused a divide on the board. A group of high school students have been “labeled as controversial because of who they are,” and that controversy has led to the policing of staff, she said.
“We must protect the rights of all students in our care,” Harms added.
“School is for reading, writing, and arithmetic,” noted Karen Wetzel, who said she favored Jensen’s policy version. She said the board doesn’t need another committee that isn’t elected to handle such complaints.
Pointing to “Let’s Talk About It,” she continued: “If a parent wants their children to read this book that’s being discussed here tonight, they can buy it.”
Longtime Lander teacher Bill Lee told the board he supported Brew’s policy draft because of its committee approach, adding that under Jensen’s policy, a complaint would drag on.
“You have a community here of a wide variety of beliefs,” he shared, explaining that Brew’s version acknowledges that.
Lander Valley High School 2011 graduate Mara Gans said when she was a teenager, her parents bought her books that covered sex, anatomy and menstruation, which were valuable to her growth and development.
She said not all parents have the resources to do the same, and “that’s where libraries play a vital role,” she said. “I would have loved ‘Let’s Talk About It.’”
Another LVHS graduate, Layha Spoonhunter, who identifies as queer, noted a lot of books being questioned across the country target queer and BIPOC kids.
“It’s censorship and it’s a violation of First Amendment rights,” Spoonhunter said, adding that if the district were to embrace more censorship of school materials, Native books would be the first to go. Doug Thompson said he had served for six years on the state’s school health committee, where he helped review materials and policies. Early exposure to sexually explicit material leads young people into destructive behaviors, he noted.
“If it’s going to cause harm, it should not be available,” he said. “Think about age appropriateness and making things available to young people that will lead them into harm.”
“You are afraid of an idea,” James Winn told the board. “So instead of taking the time to understand it, you just want to get rid of it … If you don’t want your children to read them, then don’t let them. It’s not your job to tell my children what books they can and cannot read.”
Outgoing Lander Superintendent Dr. Dave Barker cautioned the board that court cases have limited the way materials can be removed from shelves, and the “Miller test” is one set out by the courts to determine what might be considered obscenity when it comes to public school books.
In some cases, he said, “[A book is] offensive, but the First Amendment provides that protection in those cases.” If a book simply reflects a different set of values and is removed, “I would really, really caution that that’s not going to hold up in court.”
The policy is expected to go before the board for a third reading at its meeting next month.