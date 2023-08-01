2.28.2022 - Sage grouse 003.jpg
Buy Now

A sage grouse ambles through a field. Several regional Audubon Societies, including Audubon Rockies and the Bighorn Audubon Society, oppose the bill, stating that it fails to respond to the primary threat to the bird, habitat destruction.

 Courtesy photo | JoAnne Puckett

GILLETTE — The Sage Grouse Implementation Team has done a better job of communicating with the public when it comes to revising sage grouse core areas.

In late July, the group held meetings in Gillette, Pinedale and Evanston to discuss the potential changes.

Recommended for you