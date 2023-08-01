GILLETTE — The Sage Grouse Implementation Team has done a better job of communicating with the public when it comes to revising sage grouse core areas.
In late July, the group held meetings in Gillette, Pinedale and Evanston to discuss the potential changes.
When the proposed revisions to the sage grouse core areas were released to the public, many ranchers were upset because of the lack of communication on a decision that would potentially affect their future revenues.
Close to 400,000 acres in Campbell County, most of it private land, were included as core areas in the first proposal that came out this spring. Some areas were later removed, but hundreds of thousands of acres still are included.
Campbell County Commission Chair Colleen Faber, who also sits on Northeast Wyoming Sage Grouse Local Working Group, said the state has learned from its lack of transparency and communication in this process.
The state is going through this process to try to get ahead of changes that could be coming from the federal government.
The Bureau of Land Management is considering changing its resource management plan “to account for new scientific information and changing conditions accelerated by the effects of climate change and address continued declines in sage-grouse populations and loss of habitat,” according to its website.
Faber said that just based on the meeting in Gillette, where several dozen people were in attendance, “it sounds like the state is going to leave it in the hands of private landowners.”
She said SGIT is talking about creating a new type of designation, separate from core areas, for some of these larger private lands to give landowners more flexibility, should they choose to do so.
Those who choose to participate might have access to state or federal assistance to make improvements to sage grouse habitats, Faber said.
“To be successful, especially on private lands in the future, it’s going to take a lot more partnership with those landowners, and a different approach to how those lands are managed as far as sage grouse,” she said.
SGIT is meeting in Cheyenne Wednesday morning, where it’s expected to release its final map that will go to the governor for approval, Faber said.
Even so, there’s no guarantee that the state’s recommendation will be included in the federal government’s process.
“BLM may just do something completely different and have a lot more restriction and oversight on some of those areas,” she said.
The state is writing its own alternative plan that will mirror SGIT’s process, Faber said. The purpose of that is if the plan is submitted to the BLM and it’s not accepted, “the state has very good standing to litigate that decision.”