PINEDALE — In time to account for this past calving season and this summer’s grazing, the Farm Service Agency just upped the ante for losses of very young beef cattle and bison by raising compensation for young under 250 pounds, in the Livestock Indemnity Program.
The Farm Service Agency already helps reimburse producers whose livestock are killed by wolves and bears in the state’s predator management zone — and with good record-keeping — poisonous plants, drought and weather.
FSA Administrator Zach Ducheneaux of South Dakota announced the increase for a beef calf under 250 pounds from $175.27 to $474.38 per head. For bison, compensation rose from $336.84 to $599.15 per head.
Updated LIP payment rates take effect immediately and will be applied retroactively starting Jan. 1, 2022, for all eligible causes of loss including excessive heat, tornado, winter storms and other qualifying natural disasters.
Under the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the FSA offers a wide range of federally funded programs, including pre-filled applications for emergency loans and grants. FSA compensated for above-normal costs to haul water to drought-stricken livestock and added compensation to haul feed to livestock and livestock to forage or other grazing acres.
FSA will invest $10 million for agriculture-oriented taxpayer education plus $4.5 million in outreach for the Conservation Reserve Program’s “Transition Incentives Program to help beginning and socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers access land.”