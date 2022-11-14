LARAMIE — Laramie City Council once again discussed an issue for Laramie residents and visitors alike: finding a parking space among the cluster of cars downtown and the maze of parking lots and permitting zones near the University of Wyoming campus.
Multiple people who live near the university have complained that drivers have been blocking their driveways or taking up parking spots in permitted residential parking zones where nonresidents are not allowed to leave their vehicles.
During Wednesday’s council meeting, many residents said they’d like to see improvement in parking enforcement in these areas.
“It shouldn’t be the residents that have to call constantly to say ‘they’re here again, someone has to come ticket them again,’” said Denise Krietman, who lives to the north of the campus.
The parking conflicts have been ongoing for years, as UW continues to close off parking spaces for construction and charges what many believe to be unreasonable rates for on-campus parking permits.
University officials have noted that when the construction of the parking garage on Ivinson Avenue is complete there will be an increase in parking spaces at the university.
It also provides a park and ride lot and bus system for transportation.
Nearly 60% of the parking violations issued by the city come from residential areas, Executive Assistant to the City Manager Nancy Oakland-Potter said.
On top of that, the university’s student population is growing, meaning the competition for spaces won’t be going away.
While the council didn’t make any decisions about what action to take to solve the issue, the members did brainstorm some ideas to solve the problem.
The city has been changing the design of parking permits every six months to limit the chance passes are created fraudulently, Potter said. The city also is planning on creating a 24-hour parking limit to specific parking lots in the downtown area that have been used for vehicle storage by some people, City Manager Janine Jordan said.
This raised concerns for some, including local landlord Brett Glass, that downtown residents would not have a reliable place to park their vehicles.
The council agreed that parking is a complex issue, and some councilors suggested it’s time the city try a new approach.
“I understand we are very shy on resources, but there’s got to be a different answer or a different approach to the problems that we’re facing that this community has been putting up with for far too long,” council member Jayne Pearce said.
Jordan said the city council should think about what aspects of parking near the university it feels responsible for, and what aspects should be the responsibility of the UW.
Councilors brainstormed a range of potential solutions, such as adding parking meters to Ivinson Avenue, improving safety for bicycle transportation and looking at electronic permitting options and other parking technology.