LARAMIE — Rental horror stories are not hard to come by in the Laramie community as stories of vermin, mold or lack of heat in the wintertime make the rounds. For years, Laramie officials discussed issues surrounding affordable rental units that meet a minimum threshold for human habitation.
“This has been an ongoing conversation since I joined City Council in 2014,” said Ward 1 Councilmember Andi Summerville during this week’s regular council meeting. She was talking about previous conversations about how to resolve issues of substandard and unsafe rental properties in the city.
After years of discussion and listening to rental horror stories, the City Council has officially passed an ordinance that sets minimum standards for rentals and a complaint resolution program. The new regulations add three key elements to the city’s municipal code:
• Registration of rental units: City Manager Janine Jordan explained that registering rental units within the city will allow for better outreach, education and support for tenants and landlords. This registration will require an annual fee that Jordan anticipates will be somewhere in the ballpark of $15-$20 a year.
• Minimum habitability standards: This section of the ordinance sets standards for basic equipment and appliances necessary for living. It also sets basic standards for a rental’s structural integrity, ventilation, mold and pests, weatherproofing, electricity and heating, sanitation and fire safety.
• Complaint resolution: The ordinance also establishes a complaint program that requires tenants to first work with landlords before filing a formal complaint. If a tenant is unable to make progress with a landlord, the next step is through the city. This is intended to rectify some of the costly, time-consuming and often ineffective forms of redress offered in civil court.
The implementation of the ordinance will happen in phases over the next year. The city expects to start enforcing the minimum habitability standards and complaint program by 2023. City Manager Jordan said she has received many questions from landlords about the availability of contractors to make any required improvements in a timely manner.
“We understand there could be issues in the labor market,” Jordan said, adding that the city will work with landlords that show they are making a genuine effort to accomplish the changes.
Jordan also clarified that an “owners agent” (referred to in the ordinance) can refer to a property owner that self-manages their property or a management company hired to maintain a property. Owners will not be required to hire a third party agent to manage their property unless they live 60 miles from the city. If an owner lives more than 60 miles from Laramie, they must provide contact information of an “owner’s agent” who lives within the 60-mile radius.
The 60-mile rule is an amendment to the original reading of the ordinance that initially required an owner’s agent to live in Albany County. Councilmember Brian Harrington said that he believed this radius better addresses the issue of response times to tenant requests.