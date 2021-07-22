CHEYENNE — With the city’s largest event right around the corner, Laramie County still accounts for the vast majority of delta variant COVID19 cases in Wyoming — accounting for 74% of the state’s delta cases last week, Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Director Kathy Emmons said during Tuesday’s Board of Health meeting.
The delta variant is more transmittable and more deadly, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, so residents and visitors alike are recommended to take precautions like social distancing, frequent hand washing and getting vaccinated.
“We’re at the point where (CFD) has done everything they can do; we’ve done everything we can do,” Emmons said. “Now, we just have to rely on people using their brain to do the right thing.”
Already, the effects of the variant and its spread are being felt by medical professionals, with 24 patients being treated for COVID-19 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center and four at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center.
Six of those CRMC patients are in the ICU, and five are on ventilators.
While Laramie County’s total active COVID-19 cases actually decreased from last week, Emmons said the hospitalization trend was “really concerning.”
Across the nation, especially in states with high populations of unvaccinated residents, like Missouri, other hospitals are seeing the same occurrence.
The majority of severe cases are being seen in unvaccinated residents, and the death rate for those with no protection is even higher.
In the U.S., 99.5% of COVID-19-related deaths from January through May occurred in residents who were not vaccinated, Emmons said.