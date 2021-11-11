CHEYENNE — In her response to the Wyoming State Bar’s second formal charge against her, Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove denied allegations that she made false claims or excuses about her office’s inability to access evidence.
Pushing back at the Bar’s claims that she neglected to access evidence that was accessible to her, Manlove said it was up to law enforcement and other such agencies to notify her office about available evidence from the Wyoming State Crime Laboratory.
Because of program limitations, the state crime lab directly notifies agencies that submit evidence, not the DA’s office, she said.
“It is the responsibility of the submitting agency, when it receives the (state crime lab’s) lab reports/ results/analysis, to share the same with the DA’s office, or at the very least to notify the DA’s office that results are in and available. The DA’s office relies on said communications from submitting agencies,” she said in the response, filed Monday with the Bar’s Board of Professional Responsibility.
The second formal charge was filed Oct. 18 by Special Bar Counsel W.W. Reeves with the Board of Professional Responsibility.
Reeves said Manlove’s failure to obtain certain crime lab evidence resulted in the dismissal of a case against Rodney Law, a man charged with several violent felonies, and a failure to prosecute an alleged child sex abuse case, in which law enforcement claimed evidence was overwhelming.
Reeves said evidence from the state crime lab, such as DNA analysis, was “readily available” to the DA’s office through BEAST, a database used to store the results of law enforcement investigations. He cited a Cheyenne Police Department evidence manager’s communications with the DA’s office in mid-2019 that BEAST was available to prosecutors to check at any time.
Manlove admits in her response that she failed to produce certain evidence in the Law case, but denies the claim by Reeves that the evidence in the BEAST database was “readily available” to her office.
She argues that “evidence becomes readily available to the DA’s office once the DA’s office has been notified by the submitting agency (e.g., CPD) that such evidence has been posted on the BEAST portal.”
Manlove’s assertions seem to be supported by a Sept. 22 affidavit signed by Jeff Smith, who was hired as an investigator for the district attorney’s office at the beginning of Manlove’s tenure in January 2019, according to previous reporting. Smith says a state crime lab quality control manager told him it would make the most sense for a CPD evidence manager — despite her protests — to consistently forward the DA’s office email notifications alerting them to available evidence in BEAST.
“In every organization that I have ever worked in, it has been the responsibility of the primary officer or the lead detective to submit all evidence for testing, identify what testing should be done and obtain the results of that testing. It was also their responsibility to provide all reports associated with a case to the office of the prosecuting attorney,” says Smith, who said he was “a law enforcement officer for 33 years, and a detective/special agent for 16 of those years, and supervised a detective division for an additional four years.”
Smith also writes that, although the database “is not a user friendly system as a search tool, and every case number had to be manually entered on every inquiry,” making it a very time consuming endeavor, legal assistants began searching BEAST weekly to find available evidence for their assigned cases after the Rodney Law incident.
Addressing her decision not to prosecute an alleged child sex abuse case, Manlove echoed statements she made in response to the Bar’s first charge against her in June: that it is up to the district attorney, and only the district attorney, to decide which cases her office will prosecute.
“(I do) not pursue prosecutions to satisfy the emotional injustice an alleged victim’s family member feels, no matter how merited those feelings might be,” she writes.
Manlove also argues that the Office of Bar Counsel — supervised by the Wyoming Supreme Court, which is the judicial branch – can’t try to compel a district attorney, who represents the executive branch, to prosecute a case.
Because of this, a complaint by the alleged victim’s mother to the Bar is a violation of the Wyoming Constitution, she says.
She further disputes the mother’s complaint in an 11-page letter to Reeves, which she attached to her formal response.
Most notably, Manlove explains in detail why she chose not to charge the alleged perpetrator in the case, raising numerous arguments she said could be used by a defense attorney to question the credibility of the alleged victim and her mother.