CHEYENNE (WNE) — Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove made clear during an interview Saturday with KGAB radio host Doug Randall that her office would not be enforcing the county’s mask mandate.
“Frankly, I’m not enforcing a mask mandate. I don’t even have sufficient resources to enforce crime, so there may be an official out there who knows what the consequence will be for somebody who doesn’t wear a mask, but it ain’t this one,” Manlove said.
Later in the show, Manlove said she didn’t know “how you can explain the constitutionality” of enforcing a mask mandate.
“I think that each person has to make a decision about whether or not they’re going to wear a mask,” she said.
Manlove did not return a call from the Wyoming Tribune Eagle seeking additional comment Tuesday.
Laramie County Health Officer Dr. Stan Hartman said health officials are not currently asking any agency to enforce the order, and they hope enforcement will not be necessary.
The order does include a provision that residents who fail to comply with the mandate could be charged with a misdemeanor, punishable by a $1,000 fine or up to a year behind bars.
Hartman said that, depending on how things go, health officials may ask for enforcement in the future, but the goal right now is to make sure residents know what should be done to slow the spread of the coronavirus. As for constitutionality, he said the order had been reviewed “extensively” by the Laramie County attorney and the Wyoming attorney general.