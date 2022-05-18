CHEYENNE (WNE) — An attempt to oust Laramie County Republican Party Chairwoman Dani Olsen failed at a meeting of the local organization’s Central Committee Tuesday night.
Members voted by voice. The majority rejected a proposed resolution requesting Olsen’s resignation, which followed an investigation by state party officials regarding the nomination process of the local party organization to the recent state GOP convention.
A Laramie County party member had filed a complaint citing alleged misconduct to the Wyoming GOP Credentials Committee. This resulted in all but three Laramie County delegates not being seated at the state convention.
Ben Hornok was the member who brought forward both the complaint to the Wyoming GOP and the resolution considered this week.
He stated his reason for asking Olsen to resign was that the chairwoman was ultimately responsible for the bylaws violation in the process of picking local delegates in the election that was held March 5.
“I will not recommend a vote for anybody on this resolution, and ask you to vote your conscience,” Hornok said in a brief explanation at the meeting. “I don’t ask you to vote out of spite, animosity or any hard feelings. It just needs to come before this body.”
After he addressed the county’s Central Committee, there was little debate among precinct committeemen and committee women. Only three members spoke in the discussion format allowed by Robert’s Rules of Order, one for and two against the motion.
Laramie County Commissioner Linda Heath said the county party needed to focus on the upcoming elections instead of clashing on the resolution to unseat Olsen.
Susan Graham, who said the bylaws were not followed, said action needed to be taken in response.