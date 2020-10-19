CASPER — Some things are easy to predict in Wyoming politics.
The liberal enclaves of Jackson and Laramie will continue to favor Democrats, despite Wyoming’s deep red reputation.
Natrona County, home to a robust and influential conservative establishment, will continue to elect Republicans under the local, “big tent” tradition. And towns such as Gillette, as conservative as any over the past decade, will reliably produce the furthest right-leaning members of the Wyoming Legislature.
Some districts in Wyoming are not so typecast, however. Republican Sen. Tom James, R-Rock Springs, managed a surprising upset of former Senate Minority Leader John Hastert in a traditionally blue district two years ago, while Republican Lloyd Larsen has seen his cushion narrowing in Fremont County to successive, Democratic opponents.
Though some districts are similarly in play, most of this year’s competitive races happen to be in one place: Cheyenne.
From the Avenues neighborhood to the sprawling subdivisions that skirt the city, Democrats and Republicans alike see a potential victory in almost every statehouse district in Cheyenne. For the Democrats, Senate Republicans Anthony Bouchard and Affie Ellis — who flipped her seat from Democratic control in the 2016 elections – have become the ripest targets as they go up against upstart nonprofit owner Britney Wallesch and longtime Democratic lawmaker James Byrd, respectively.
Meanwhile in the House, Republican Rep. Jared Olsen — who seized his seat in an upset win against former House Minority Leader Mary Throne — has seen his seat targeted by public health professional and PhD candidate Amy Spieker, while Rep. Bob Nicholas, a co-chair of the powerful Joint Appropriations Committee, faces down a challenge from local realtor Marci Kindred.
Republican incumbents Clarence Styvar and Bill Henderson also face challenges this year, putting their records up against former lawmaker Lee Filer and political newcomer Rebecca Fields, who has staked her campaign on support for labor rights and public education in what has long been considered a “purple” district.
“One of the reasons I think these candidates are going can be successful is not just because some of them appeal to a broader sort of segment,” said Laramie County Democratic Party chairman Ben Rowland. “It’s because they’re incredibly qualified people. They’re incredibly talented, very likable and very smart people across the board.”