CHEYENNE — Several members of the Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees have asked that the superintendent come up with a definition of “sexually explicit,” as well as a list of books that fit that category.
The discussion began when trustees heard a report from Joe Evans, LCSD1 English language arts secondary curriculum coordinator, regarding library usage, staffing and transparency efforts within the district at a work session Monday evening.
LCSD1 has been working on its library media website, Evans said.
This year, it includes an electronic “opt-out” option that parents can choose regarding their child’s access to library content. By clicking a button in the online portal, parents can choose to opt out of certain content — although the content areas and library materials are not currently listed or categorized.
Librarians then work with individual families who choose to opt out of content they feel is inappropriate, according to LCSD1 Superintendent Margaret Crespo.
“We added to our online registration this year the acknowledgement that we want to partner with parents, and that there are texts that have mature content in our secondary libraries,” Crespo said. “We gave parents the option (online) that if there were texts or authors or titles they weren’t comfortable with, to opt out.”
School staff reach out to every parent who chooses to opt out to work on curating “books for the parents, the student, the family, based on an interest category,” Crespo said.
“Those parents that click that button, ‘I don’t want my child to read whatever,’ the schools automatically are reaching out to them. We want to walk next to the parents, so the school is calling, saying, ‘We noticed you chose this, let’s walk through this,’” Crespo said.
As of Monday’s meeting, 5,958 LCSD1 parents had registered online, and the district had received just 18 opt-out forms, according to Evans.
“That has given us the opportunity to work with those families, and ... make sure we can follow through with what they want for their children at school,” Evans said.
Trustee Christy Klaassen said that while the system is a start, the district needs to do more. She first requested something when she realized “we had the level of sexually explicit content in our books that I have since realized.”
She said she tried to use the opt-out option to solve the issue.
“But the problem that I’ve discovered in this process is that we currently don’t identify the material that has sexually explicit content,” Klaassen said. So, while she appreciated the opportunity to opt out, generally speaking, when registering her own kids, the only material she might pick was sexually explicit content.
“I knew that there was no way for me to fill out that form and be able to identify all the books,” she said.
She continued that the district does not have its own definition of what constitutes sexually explicit material. Klaassen suggested that the district first define what “crosses over the line into really graphic, sexually explicit content,” and provide parents with a list of books to opt out of — or, she said, make those books “opt in” for parents who want their children to have access to all library materials.
When running for re-election to the board, she said parents routinely asked for content to be removed from LCSD1 libraries. Instead, Klaassen said creating a list of books and requiring parents to opt in would be a “compromise.”
“I proposed a hybrid where we have the opt out in place, where if you have the title or the author (you can opt out), but then we also do the work, the heavy lifting, of identifying a definition for sexually explicit books. We then identify the books that would fall within that definition, and we provide an opt-in policy for those books,” Klaassen said.
She also suggested that the board, in the process, review the district’s acquisition process for library materials.
New trustee Rene Hinkle said that there are ways to make the current process better, but that she is “ absolutely against changing to an opt-in” platform.
“The librarians are more than happy to go through, and they can find you a list of sexually explicit books,” Hinkle said, adding that making the system opt-in puts the burden on “every other parent to go through hoops so their kid can read them.”
She said that she’s heard from constituents that the opt-out policy is enough, and added that the numbers show the same thing.
“The librarians are saying that they don’t have parents asking to opt out,” Hinkle said. “And if you look, greater than 5,000 registrants and we have 18 people who want to opt out of something — I think the impetus to change policy would not be there.”
By the end of the work session, the school board asked that LCSD1 staff do three things.