Rack of clothes in a boutique
Courtesy photo |

LARAMIE — Before the Laramie Foster Closet started its Cody’s Closet program, providing in-house items like shoes, socks and underwear at local schools, school staff would often purchase necessary items themselves for students in need.

Today, Alan Vazqueztell, founder and director of daily operations for Laramie Foster Closet, said his organization takes specific requests from local schools and also provides standard items to schools across Albany County School District 1.

