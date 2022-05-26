LARAMIE (WNE) — Local efforts to support Laramie’s downtown economy have been recognized on the national level.
The Laramie area was named a 2022 Great American Main Street.
The award, which is given by Main Street America, recognizes downtown areas that have done exceptional work in building the economy while preserving a sense of history and place.
“This brings Laramie national recognition among our peers and those working in economic development,” said Trey Sherwood, executive director of Laramie Main Street Alliance.
Since 2005, the organization has worked to build partnerships with the city of Laramie, University of Wyoming and local businesses to work toward economic success. It was the group’s holistic approach to economic development that caught the attention of the award committee, Sherwood said.
Some of the organization’s most notable efforts include starting a mural project in the downtown area, creating a gift certificate program for UW students to spend money downtown and hosting a variety of events such as the local farmers market and Laramie Brewfest.
“It’s a reflection of not just doing events, but doing that in coordination in a strategic way with a long-term vision,” Sherwood said.