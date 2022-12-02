mental health stock
Courtesy photo | Adobe Stock

CHEYENNE — Health professionals and law enforcement officers hope a new partnership will improve outcomes for people dealing with mental health issues, while also making the community much safer.

A new behavioral health co-response program will be a collaboration between Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, the Cheyenne Police Department and the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office. CRMC will provide one full-time and one part-time behavioral health clinician for the program.

