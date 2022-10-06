Capitol

The Wyoming State Capitol Building stands tall Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. 

 Courtesy photo | Michael S. Smith

CASPER — Lawmakers could see salary hikes and other added compensation for their service in upcoming years.

The Wyoming Legislature’s Subcommittee on Legislator Compensation recommended to the Management Council on Tuesday several bills that would give lawmakers health insurance benefits and increase their salaries, per diem rates and constituent allowances.

Recommended for you