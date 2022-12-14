CASPER — Lawmakers from the House Freedom Caucus and others, including secretary of state-elect Chuck Gray, sent a letter to the University of Wyoming on Friday denouncing the school’s decision to revoke the tabling privileges of a Laramie church elder after he targeted a transgender student in a sign.
On Dec. 2, Laramie Faith Community Church elder Todd Schmidt set up a table in the Wyoming Union breezeway with a sign stating “God Created Male and Female and [the student’s name] is a male.”
The name on Schmidt’s sign was that of an openly transgender student who had been accepted into a UW sorority earlier this year.
A photo published by the Branding Iron student newspaper, which broke the story of the tabling incident, showed the table and a group of students standing nearby.
UW Dean of Students Ryan O’Neil asked Schmidt to remove the student’s name. Schmidt complied and was allowed to remain in the breezeway.
UW President Ed Seidel said in a statement on Dec. 5 that “while the individual engaged in heated exchanges with students and perhaps others throughout the afternoon, these interactions were not in obvious violation of UW policies.”
But the school ultimately decided on Wednesday to revoke Schmidt’s tabling rights for a year.
The Friday letter, signed by 25 lawmakers, nine of which are current House Freedom Caucus members, asserts that the school’s suspension of Schmidt’s tabling privileges was a violation of the church elder’s First Amendment rights. Schmidt is still permitted to preach on the campus. On Friday, he visited Simpson Plaza outside the Wyoming Union, one of the campus’ First Amendment zones, holding a Bible and talking to passing students.
The decision to revoke Schmidt’s tabling rights came after the university conducted a “deeper assessment” specifically of Schmidt’s using a student’s name on his sign. That assessment involved looking at the university’s policies and federal case law regarding free expression and harassment, UW spokesperson Chad Baldwin told the Star-Tribune.
“While freedom of expression is cherished on this campus and across this nation, a line was crossed when a student was harassed by name,” Seidel said in his Wednesday message.
Baldwin said the same day that the university still did not consider Schmidt’s “heated exchanges with students” as a violation of UW policies.
Signatories of the Friday letter, which include 11 newly-elected lawmakers, demand the school to “reverse the direction that the culture of our university is taking.”
“Open dialogue and bold pursuit of reality is the proper environment for higher education, not safe spaces,” the letter says, asking that the school cease the use of taxpayer money for “this type of subject matter and accommodation,” “refocus on serious intellectual inquiry and subject matter” and “cherish and protect” First Amendment rights.
Casper Republican Jeanette Ward, Representative-elect of House District 57, drafted the letter, she said in a Monday email to the Star-Tribune.
Ward, a social conservative who moved from Illinois to Wyoming last year, defeated Casper Republican and Natrona County School Board member Thomas Myler in the August primaries.