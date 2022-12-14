UW sign stock
File photo | The Sheridan Press

CASPER — Lawmakers from the House Freedom Caucus and others, including secretary of state-elect Chuck Gray, sent a letter to the University of Wyoming on Friday denouncing the school’s decision to revoke the tabling privileges of a Laramie church elder after he targeted a transgender student in a sign.

On Dec. 2, Laramie Faith Community Church elder Todd Schmidt set up a table in the Wyoming Union breezeway with a sign stating “God Created Male and Female and [the student’s name] is a male.”

