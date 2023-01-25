crosswalk stock
Buy Now
File photo | The Sheridan Press

CHEYENNE — Efforts to improve safety at school crosswalks throughout the state have continued throughout the Wyoming Legislature’s general session.

Rep. Bill Henderson, R-Cheyenne, brought forward a bill that would require vehicles to stop for pedestrians in school zone crosswalks and implement video surveillance, making it the second piece of legislation this session that addresses pedestrian safety. He said he believes it is a good place to start.

Tags

Recommended for you