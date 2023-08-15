school supply stock 2
Courtesy photo | Adobe Stock

CASPER — Wyoming is moving toward school vouchers even as lawmakers have been warned that courts could strike them down as unconstitutional. 

Members of the Joint Education Committee met in Cheyenne on Tuesday to debate a series of draft bills that would drastically reshape K-12 schooling in Wyoming, putting more power — and money — in the hands of parents. One of the most significant bills would create a statewide school voucher system for some Wyoming families, allowing them to put public funds toward private schools, tutoring and other educational services for the first time. 

