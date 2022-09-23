Housing Study_SD 002.jpg
Buy Now

For sale signs are posted throughout the Woodland Park subdivision Friday, June 25, 2021.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

Wyoming lawmakers are considering several ways to ease the burden of soaring property taxes on residents. 

The Joint Revenue Committee moved forward with five proposals during its meeting last week in Casper. These include a measure that would change the qualifications for a property tax refund program and another to give the Legislature greater flexibility to provide exemptions to residential properties. 

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

Tags

Recommended for you