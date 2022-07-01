Despite several years and a spate of new laws designed to delay the retirement of coal-fired power generating units, the state may have to press harder to broker a deal that results in a coal carbon capture project, according to some lawmakers.
“We’ll see what it’s going to take to make a business deal that will work for everybody — and everybody includes the ratepayers,” Joint Corporations, Elections and Subdivisions Committee member Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, said Wednesday morning.
Determined to preserve coal-fired power generation, Wyoming lawmakers have responded to publicly regulated utility plans to retire coal units with laws that require them to first analyze the cost of retrofitting them with carbon capture, use and sequestration technologies. Other measures require them to seek a third-party buyer willing to take on the risks and responsibilities of keeping the facility running.
The Wyoming Public Service Commission has the authority to allow a utility to retire a coal unit in Wyoming — but only if the utility can demonstrate that a good-faith effort proves a sale or the addition of CCUS technology would unduly harm Wyoming ratepayers. So far, that looks to be the case, according to preliminary filings by PacifiCorp and Black Hills Power. It could cost $400 million to $1 billion to retrofit a single coal unit with CCUS, according to PacifiCorp, which operates as Rocky Mountain Power in Wyoming. Black Hills Corp estimated retrofitting its coal units would cost its average Wyoming ratepayer an additional $100 per month, WyoFile reported in April.
Whether a third party could buy a coal-fired power plant and do better remains to be seen. Meantime, one particular proposal has the Legislature’s — and the state’s — attention.
Glenrock Energy, which owns a large stake in the Big Muddy oilfield near Glenrock, doesn’t necessarily want to buy one or more of the four coal-burning units at PacifiCorp’s nearby Dave Johnston Power plant, which is slated for decommissioning in 2027. However, it wants to arrange a deal in which investors foot the bill for adding carbon capture at one of the Dave Johnston coal units. Such an arrangement, the company says, would avoid passing the cost along to ratepayers. Company spokesmen offered no specifics on who these investors might be, but suggest that the federal 45Q tax credit for carbon sequestration facilities makes the deal attractive.
Glenrock Energy representatives claim that using the captured CO2 to boost oil production in the Big Muddy will improve the economics of extending the life of the Dave Johnston plant with CCUS. Factoring in oil production and other socioeconomic benefits — such as jobs — will help maintain or even reduce ratepayers’ bills, the company claims.
It would also provide “over $1 billion for the state of Wyoming and Converse County over a period of several years” via royalties and various oil production and severance taxes, Glenrock Energy advisor Wally Wolski told the Joint Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee on Tuesday.
“I believe a private industry solution can provide the greatest benefit for all stakeholders,” Wolski said.
However, PacifiCorp — or any potential future owner of the Dave Johnston plant — might be reluctant to enter such a deal, and it isn’t clear whether the state can force the company to participate in such an arrangement. As currently proposed, the owner, be it Glenrock Energy, PacifiCorp or another entity, would still be responsible for the operation, ongoing fuel costs, environmental compliance and eventual decommissioning of both the CCUS and coal-fired power facilities.