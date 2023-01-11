Wyoming state capitol stock

The state capitol building sits in Cheyenne.

 Courtesy photo | Stephanie Joyce, Wyoming Public Media

JACKSON — Teton County lawmakers have convened in Cheyenne to work on issues such as property tax relief, abortion access and state land use, but they will do so in a Wyoming Legislature deeply divided between conservatives and ultra-conservatives.

Legislators outlined their priorities last week in meetings with the Jackson Town Council, Teton County Board of County Commissioners and the public.

