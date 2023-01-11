JACKSON — Teton County lawmakers have convened in Cheyenne to work on issues such as property tax relief, abortion access and state land use, but they will do so in a Wyoming Legislature deeply divided between conservatives and ultra-conservatives.
Legislators outlined their priorities last week in meetings with the Jackson Town Council, Teton County Board of County Commissioners and the public.
But as the Legislature opened its 40-day general session Tuesday, new Speaker of the House Albert Sommers, a Republican from neighboring Sublette County, sounded a note of alarm.
“At no time in my life have I seen our state so divided,” Sommers, a rancher from Pinedale, said during Tuesday’s swearing-in ceremony in Cheyenne. “We must pull back from the abyss. The bitterness that divides Wyoming is spawned by fear, a fear that is fueled by the inability to discern the truth and by feeling our voices aren’t heard.”
Unlike many of the 27 new representatives in the 62-member House, Sommers, an incumbent, is an establishment Republican.
The upcoming session will be a test of rising tension between traditional Republicans and the growing influence of the Wyoming Freedom Caucus, a consortium of hard-line conservative lawmakers whose membership is kept secret, though members aren’t prohibited from identifying themselves.
Though the Freedom Caucus has been aggressive, now part of a national network that has hired a lawyer to serve as Wyoming state director, Sommers called for collaboration and civility.
“We are here to solve problems, and that can only be done by starting conversations, building trust and forming relationships,” he urged the assembly on the House floor. “Building relationships is impossible if we lack civility and foment discord. We will disagree on many issues, but we must maintain decorum and civility to each other and to the public that we represent.”
Teton County’s lawmakers already have set about building the relationships and trust Sommers spoke of, particularly during committee work.
With the support of the Wyoming Department of Transportation, a bill spearheaded by county officials and transportation planners could clear the way for the state’s first high-occupancy vehicle lane on Highway 22. The bill, which already has cleared the Transportation Committee, allows counties to enforce a carpool lane if they desire.
Other issues are looking at a much more muddled future.
The evergreen topic of legalizing medical marijuana, brought up by Jackson Councilman Jim Rooks, doesn’t have support from state law enforcement, according to Sheriff Matt Carr. No bills on the topic have been filed yet.
Another perennial and locally popular proposal for a real estate transfer tax isn’t in great shape, according to Rep. Mike Yin, a Jackson Democrat entering his second term and newly elected minority floor leader.
Though the tax on high-value real estate transactions to boost affordable housing would be optional for counties to impose, it still would face opposition from many legislators who ran on pledges of no new taxes.
When it comes to other “tools in the toolbox” for affordable housing, Yin said he saw residential property tax relief as being closely related.
“I think this has been on a lot of other members’ minds,” Yin said. “There will be almost certainly some sort of property tax refund or property tax relief that passes through this session.”
Residential property taxes, which are obligated by the Wyoming Constitution to keep up with the market value of a home, shot up across the state last year, including about an average 30% jump in Teton County.
The statewide squeeze inspired legislators last year to earmark $5 million in one-time funds — $4 million more than Gov. Mark Gordon recommended — for existing relief programs.
One bill proposes knocking off the first $100,000 of a home’s value from a property tax assessment if it is used as a primary residence.
That “homestead exemption” is essentially a drop in the bucket for residences in Teton County — where the average single-family home was $2.7 million in November — “but it would be something,” Yin said.
Another bill proposes a constitutional amendment that would allow for more tax flexibility. Part of the debate about that bill, Yin said, is a “California-style” cap on the annual increase in property tax.
Amending the Constitution requires a high bar, a two-thirds vote from both House and Senate, before being put to the people on the next election ballot.
Rep. Liz Storer, a newly elected Teton County Democrat, said she was interested in legislation that would provide tiered tax relief based on a person’s property tax-to-income ratio.