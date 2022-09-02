12-30-21 REGIONAL public land accessweb.jpg
Buy Now

A piece of land in Sheridan County is fenced off with signage to not enter without permission. Four hunters contesting criminal trespass charges in Carbon County have pushed the debate about corner crossing — stepping over private property to reach public land — into the judicial system, with implications that could impact 1.6 million landlocked acres in five western states.

 File photo | The Sheridan Press

CHEYENNE — Lawmakers are scheduled to consider five draft trespass-related bills in mid-September, including measures that would criminalize aerial photography of prisons, flying drones “into the immediate reaches” of airspace over private property and crossing private property to collect antlers on public land.

The draft bill — Prohibiting drones over penal institutions — raises potential conflicts with the First Amendment, the bedrock constitutional clause guaranteeing free speech, an attorney with a national news photographers group said.

Recommended for you