angler holding fish.png

A guided angler poses with a rainbow trout on the Bighorn River in September 2022.

 Courtesy photo | Mike Koshmrl/WyoFile

Some days out on the water the drift boats and rafts are so dense, Wind River Troutfitter owner Ron Hansen feels like everybody’s on top of each other.

The phenomenon, he said, is most prevalent on the Bighorn River through Thermopolis and on the Grey Reef section of the North Platte River, near Alcova.

