CHEYENNE — Lawmakers this week advanced a bill to increase legislator salaries for the first time in 17 years. The pay boost would not go into effect until 2027.

During a meeting Wednesday, the Subcommittee on Legislator Compensation also voted to support increasing per diem rates and constituent service allowances, as well as a bill to allow lawmakers to participate in the state employee group health insurance program. The Legislature’s Management Council will ultimately decide whether to sponsor the bills and bring them to the full body in 2023.

