CHEYENNE (WNE) — Laramie County School District 1 is offering a $5,000 stipend for new special education teachers hired for the 2023-24 school year. The incentive is also available for teachers who are currently working for the district but wish to transition into the special education program. The stipend will be paid to hired staff in four equal payments, as long as the staff member remains active in the position for the entire school year.
Additionally, current LCSD1 licensed teachers interested in earning their master’s degree in special education can apply to get two-thirds of their tuition cost covered by the district (up to $10,000). Interested teachers must enroll in a pre-approved university program and apply to PTSB for an exception authorization. The tuition will be reimbursed within 30 days of completing the required documentation and application. Applicants must apply and be hired as a special education teacher in LCSD1 and continue working as a special education teacher for at least two years after earning their master’s degree. Some individuals might qualify to receive both incentives. Finally, the district is offering to pay two-thirds of the tuition cost to current LCSD1 special education teachers who would like to complete a pre-approved special education certification program in high-needs areas (up to $5,000).