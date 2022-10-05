CHEYENNE — The Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees voted Monday evening to join the Wyoming Education Association’s lawsuit against the state, alleging it has negatively affected the state’s largest school district by failing to adequately fund education.
Board members voted on the measure following an executive session, during which student suspensions and expulsions were also discussed.
Trustee Alicia Smith appeared to be the only “no” vote.
Trustee Christy Klaassen recused herself from the vote due to a conflict of interest. Her husband, Mark A. Klaassen, is a deputy attorney general with the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office, and is representing the state in the WEA lawsuit.
The motion to join the lawsuit echoes claims by the WEA that the state has violated the Wyoming Constitution, causing the quality of education to suffer.
LCSD1, the motion says, “concurs with (the WEA’s) claims against the state, and has additional and distinct claims of educational harm to students resulting from the state’s failure to adequately and equitably fund education.”
It also says that the state’s educational system and “physical facilities with which to carry on the process of education are not currently being funded according to constitutional mandates and governing law, resulting in harm to this district.”
According to the motion, the decision to join the litigation came after the board “diligently exhausted all potential means to resolve this conflict without pursuing legal action, including communicating with state agencies, and elected representatives of the Wyoming Legislature, advocating for the Legislature to fully fund K-12 education, state funding to address the district’s facility needs, and exploring all possible options under the district’s authority to secure funding for the replacement, renovation, repair and maintenance of school facilities.”
Such efforts “have proven unsuccessful,” the motion says.