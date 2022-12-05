Capitol

The Wyoming State Capitol Building stands tall Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. 

 Courtesy photo | Michael S. Smith

CHEYENNE — Members of the Wyoming Senate and House of Representatives selected their respective leaders and finalized committee assignments for the 67th Wyoming Legislature following party caucuses Nov. 19 and 20.

Members of leadership will be formally confirmed, and newly elected legislators will be sworn in on Jan. 10, beginning at noon, as provided by the Wyoming Constitution.

Tags

