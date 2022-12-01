POWELL — Powell Police Chief Roy Eckerdt and school district superintendent Jay Curtis are concerned about two legal substances that have resulted in hospital visits and several deaths in Park County within the last 18 months.
Delta 8 is a form of THC [the psychoactive chemical found in marijuana] isolated from the hemp plant.
Kratom is a plant from Southeast Asia which can mimic the effects of opioids, said Eckerdt. It has been linked to multiple deaths within the county by the coroner.
Eckerdt also mentioned that several Powell kids have gone to the emergency room as a result of “Delta 8 and the effects it’s having on their bodies.”
According to Curtis, a school policy for kratom does not exist since it is a legal substance. During a Nov. 21 school board meeting, he informed the board that a policy may be needed to cover the substance.
“If a kid is caught right now, with kratom in their pocket in our schools, there’s nothing that we could do about it, but it is something that could kill a kid,” Curtis said.
Eckerdt said that while both substances are technically legal, an individual who has taken Delta 8 and is tested under the assumption of being under the influence will test positive for marijuana (Delta 9) not Delta 8.